Storms with flooding, hail, and gusty winds possible today

Storms with flooding rain, hail, and gusty winds possible today.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve already been watching scattered showers and storms today with heavy rainfall. More of these storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and even an isolated tornado will be possible today. A Flood Watch will be in effect until 10 PM. An additional two to four inches of rain is possible in some of these storms. At least the cloud cover and rain will keep our temperatures down a bit. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Some of these showers and storms may linger this evening. We may have a break in the rain late tonight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will bring another chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

