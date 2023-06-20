WLOX Careers
Roads closed, hundreds without power in Jackson Co. following storm damage

Bill Snyder joins us live from Mississippi Highway 613 where law enforcement has closed part of the area to traffic.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are advising residents to avoid areas where debris is blocking roadways in Jackson County following Monday afternoon’s harsh tornado.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued an alert saying all southbound lanes of Mississippi Highway 613 (Main Street) are blocked between Dutch Bayou Road and Bellview Avenue.

The road is closed as responders assess storm damage. MDOT asks drivers to avoid the area.

Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says a lot of side streets are partially passable, but these need to be kept clear of traffic for first responders.

“This is not a place to go sight see,” Etheridge says.

Etheridge says over 100 buildings were damaged in the storm.

At the height of the storm, over 3,000 people were without power, but as of Tuesday morning, this number has been lessened to under 700 as crews work tirelessly to restore power in the area.

The storm forced some residents into a temporary shelter Monday night at Pelican Landing.

Moss Point residents begin cleanup process after tornado damage

The operations center for response crews is at Central Fire Station on Bellview Avenue.

