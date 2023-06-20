Picayune LB Jamonta Waller announces commitment to Florida

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another member of the Picayune Maroon Tide has announced his commitment, as five-star linebacker Jamonta Waller has committed to Florida.

FAMILY - means having someone to love you unconditionally in spite of your shortcomings. It also means investing in relationships and practicing trust. So I’m trusting my new Family @GatorsFB 🏠1000% COMMITTED @LawrencHopkins @CoachMPeterson @coach_bnapier @CoachAArmstrong pic.twitter.com/jpxuqA2oZW — JamontaWALLER (@JamontaWaller) June 20, 2023

Waller chooses the Gators over a number of offers including Auburn, Penn State, Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State

The rising senior has cemented himself as one of the top prospects in the country; he finished his junior season with 106 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

