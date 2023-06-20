WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Picayune LB Jamonta Waller announces commitment to Florida

The five-star linebacker has committed to join Billy Napier in Gainesville.
The five-star linebacker has committed to join Billy Napier in Gainesville.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another member of the Picayune Maroon Tide has announced his commitment, as five-star linebacker Jamonta Waller has committed to Florida.

Waller chooses the Gators over a number of offers including Auburn, Penn State, Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State

The rising senior has cemented himself as one of the top prospects in the country; he finished his junior season with 106 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An identity has not been confirmed at this time.
Ocean Springs man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle accident
Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
Around 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, Picayune police officers responded to an address on Morris...
Police investigating body found in Picayune
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
The search for Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s, spanned...
Investigation launched into facility where Hammond man with dementia left before dying

Latest News

Steve Hesser was named the next head coach of the Gulfport boys basketball team.
Gulfport announces Steve Hesser as new boys basketball coach
This year saw four state championship appearances from teams on the coast.
Mississippi Association of Coaches releases All-State teams; Dunsford, Tingle earn POTY honors
trophy
Resurrection and East Central go back-to-back as State Champions
ec
East Central captures the 5A Baseball State Championship