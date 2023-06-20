Moss Point pastor finds hope after church destroyed on Monday

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been less than 24 hours since a tornado ripped through the city of Moss Point on Monday.

Roadways are still piled with debris and dozens of homes and businesses are completely destroyed.

One building among those shattered by the tornado’s path is First Missionary Baptist Church, which has been a spiritual fixture in the Moss Point community for 149 years.

It was once seen as a beacon of light and is now unrecognizable while assessing the damage. Although it may be dismantled, the church’s senior pastor Kevin Henry’s faith is not.

“This is an opportunity,” Henry said. “I see it as a setback but it is an opportunity for us to show the human spirit and the godliness that’s in us.”

Henry’s reaction to the structural damage is a true testament to his faith.

“Gratefulness came to mind initially because I’m grateful that nobody was here and no one was hurt as a result of the damage,” he said. “Then, we began to get resourceful in terms of what we can do and how we can come together to get it done.”

While most of the church appears beyond repair, Henry was shocked when he noticed some items were untouched.

“I was amazed to see that the clock was still intact and still working while the rug in the vestibule kind of flung into the front of the sanctuary,” he said.. “I am amazed at some of the things that are interestingly enough in place.”

The First Missionary pastor said he will continue his ministry with or without a building.

“Ministry is never secluded to a building at all. The church that we always teach and preach is in each of us. And so, as long as we can come together the bible says that God will be in the midst of us,” Henry said.

The church will continue service online and will utilize spaces in the community offered by other churches until the building is restored.

“Right now, of course, we look at the damage that’s been done physically,” Henry said. “It can be discouraging to see that but in spite of the damage, I see a lot of unity. I see a lot of comradery; I see a lot of human spirit by the community coming together with such resilience.”

Henry speculates the repairs may take up anywhere from six months to two years.

