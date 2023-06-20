Memphis developer enters guilty plea in Miss. Department of Education bribery case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Memphis developer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a bribery scheme involving the Mississippi Department of Education.

On Tuesday, Joseph Kyles entered a guilty plea to one count of engaging in monetary transactions/bribery in violation of federal law in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

District Court Judge Tom Lee set a tentative sentencing date for Tuesday, September 19.

Kyles, 54, was facing 12 counts in connection with the scheme, which prosecutors say defrauded the state out of approximately $650,000 through fraudulent contracts.

Kyles, a community activist and father of four, was head of the Kyles Company. That company was dissolved in 2015, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website.

According to prosecutors, between May 2013 and November 2015, Cerissa Neal, the former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Education, used bid-rigging, false quotes, and altered purchase orders to award contracts to Kyles and others.

At the time, Neal was overseeing the Federal Teacher Incentive Program.

Among actions, Neal split the costs of contracts to keep costs low enough to bypass competitive bidding laws. She also used her work email to let Kyles know of bidding opportunities in advance, a prosecutor told the court.

Kyles paid Neal $20,000, as evidenced by a check deposited in her bank account.

“During this period, they were involved in a personal relationship,” the prosecutor said.

Details of the plea agreement were not immediately available. The maximum sentence on the count is 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and not more than three years of supervised release.

