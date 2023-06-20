LIST: Here’s how you can help Moss Point tornado victims right now
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve seen the destruction in Moss Point from Monday’s tornado and want to help those in need, there are many ways you can do so. Below is a list of community groups and organizations helping with relief efforts that can get your donations to the residents who need it most.
- The Salvation Army is collecting bottled water. Donations are being accepted at any South Mississippi location. Click here to find a location near you.
- Moss Point’s River Front Community Center, known as the Rec Center, located at 4400 Denny Street in front of City Hall is also a drop off location for bottled water. The city of Moss Point says this is the most immediate need right now.
- American Legion Post 1992 (3824 Old Spanish Trail, Gautier) is collecting supplies for Moss Point area victims. Suggested items include: Clothing of all sizes in good shape and clean, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, non perishable foods, canned food with pull tabs, paper plates and utensils.
- The Mitchell Firm, PLLC is a Mississippi law firm collecting monetary donations for hotel rooms and food vouchers. Donations can be made through Cashapp at @$AlliedConsumerFG
We will continue to update this list as community efforts are announced, so check back for new ways to help.
Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.