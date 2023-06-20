LIST: Here’s how you can help Moss Point tornado victims right now

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve seen the destruction in Moss Point from Monday’s tornado and want to help those in need, there are many ways you can do so. Below is a list of community groups and organizations helping with relief efforts that can get your donations to the residents who need it most.

The Salvation Army is collecting bottled water. Donations are being accepted at any South Mississippi location. is collecting bottled water. Donations are being accepted at any South Mississippi location. Click here to find a location near you.

Moss Point’s River Front Community Center , known as the Rec Center, located at 4400 Denny Street in front of City Hall is also a drop off location for bottled water. The city of Moss Point says this is the most immediate need right now.

American Legion Post 1992 (3824 Old Spanish Trail, Gautier) is collecting supplies for Moss Point area victims. Suggested items include: Clothing of all sizes in good shape and clean, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, non perishable foods, canned food with pull tabs, paper plates and utensils.

The Mitchell Firm, PLLC is a Mississippi law firm collecting monetary donations for hotel rooms and food vouchers. Donations can be made through Cashapp at @$AlliedConsumerFG

We will continue to update this list as community efforts are announced, so check back for new ways to help.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.