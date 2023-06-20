WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

HOLY COW: Rogue farm animal interrupts church’s Vacation Bible School

An escaped cow was caught on a church's campus during Vacation Bible School classes.
By Brady Talbert and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - More than 200 kids at an Alabama church’s Vacation Bible School were greeted by an unexpected visitor when a cow showed up on the campus Tuesday.

The cow first made its way through a shopping plaza in Montgomery where a grand opening of a Nothing Bundt Cakes store was taking place. Witnesses said they saw the cow walking towards a Dillards, and police were called to the scene and helped the cow cross a road.

The rogue farm animal then showed up at Taylor Road Baptist Church near the EastChase shopping center. The church’s staff said they noticed the cow around 10 a.m.

“We were actually concerned she was going to charge through a window,” Senior Pastor Daniel Atkins told WSFA. “She was staring at people who were standing at the window and she was pawing the ground.”

The pastor said the cow stayed outside the building and never entered the lobby. Surveillance video shows the animal wagging its tail, tucking into a corner of the church.

Crews eventually arrived and tried to wrangle the cow with an animal control officer seen on video with a lasso.

The pastor said a “cowboy with ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)” later showed up, roped the animal, and took it away.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point
Tornado damages Moss Point homes, businesses, high school campus
An identity has not been confirmed at this time.
Ocean Springs man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle accident
The investigation led to the arrest of Decorion Myers, 28, on a charge of first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after dead body found in Picayune
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon far out in the Atlantic, and could become a...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in the Atlantic
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own
While LSU has eye on CWS title, fans in Omaha aim for one of their own

Latest News

This booking photo shows John Griffin.
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
Chelsea and Peter Muller said they are honoring their late twins by paying it forward and...
Paying it forward: Couple tips waiter nearly $4,000 in honor of their late twins
Survivors, rescuers tell stories after Moss Point tornado
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco