Coast Life: Getting “Hot Rods” ready for Scrapin’ the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In South Mississippi, there’s always a reason to celebrate cars from Cruisin’ the Coast to Jeepin’ the Coast, and coming up this weekend, Scrapin’ the Coast.

Many car owners like Shane Lester spend hours and hours getting ready for the showcase events. The roar of an engine is like music to the ears of Lester.

“As a kid, you get little hot wheels, models and things,” said Lester. “Well I try to supersize them. I’m just a big kid.”

There isn’t much in Lester’s life that doesn’t involve vehicles. He makes his living running Precision Paint and Body in Long Beach. He’s been a cast member on the show Street Outlaws and as a hobby, he’s built up more rides than he can count.

Now ready to show it off at Scrapin’ the Coast Lester looks at his latest finished hot ride, a 1984 GMC C10 with pride.

“I sit back and smile, I love it,” Lester said.

Lester lives out his automotive obsession with his wife Natalie riding along.

“If I want to go to Pigeon Forge or something for a car show, she’s down and ready to go,” Lester said. “She’s in with it.”

Natalie has a car she calls her own, a 1939 Ford Roadster.

“I enjoy bringing it out for Scrapin’,” Natalie said. “I actually found it in a parking lot and me and my husband Shane chased it on foot, luckily when we got to it, it was for sale and we bought it.”

“I built this car for my wife and I wanted it to match her and try my best to match the beauty,” said Shane Lester.

Even though the Lesters’ rides are certainly low to the ground. They’re not necessarily scrapers. Event organizer Myles Holcomb helped start Scrapin’ the Coast 21 years ago. In the two decades since he says the event has evolved from just scraping into a celebration of flashy show cars of all styles.

“There’s a joke going around now that we’re scraping the sky because we have a lot of big trucks that are starting to show face,” Holcomb said. “The guys that are buying the big trucks are towing the scrapers, so there’s something for everybody out there.”

Scrapin’ the Coast is just the latest chance for the Lester’s to carry on their hot roddin’ tradition.

“Building these cars, driving these cars and showing these cars is part of the Coast life,” said Shane Lester.

“There’s nothing like being on the Coast and cruisin’ down the beach line in a hot rod, race car, old antique or however you want to say it,” said Natalie Lester.

Around 2,000 tricked-out vehicles are expected to hit Hwy. 90 this weekend. Events are planned from June 23-25.

More Information: https://www.scrapinthecoast.com/

