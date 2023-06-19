Tropical Depression 3 forms in the Atlantic

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tropical Depression Three formed Monday morning far out in the Atlantic. It’s forecast to become a tropical storm or even a hurricane by midweek as it closes in on the eastern Caribbean islands by late-week.

The next name on the list is Bret (or Cindy, if something else gets named first). This system is too far away to be considered a credible threat to the Mississippi Gulf Coast at this time. But the WLOX First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring its developments over the next week.

