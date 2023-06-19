WLOX Careers
People trapped, buildings damaged from tornado in Moss Point

Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A tornado has been confirmed in Moss Point, and is moving through Jackson County. Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point and surrounding areas are also under a Flash Flood Warning.

At 3:15pm, officials tell WLOX News eight people are trapped inside the M&M Bank on Main Street in downtown Moss Point. There are numerous reports of damaged trees, downed power lines, and damage to homes and commercial buildings in Moss Point.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need. WLOX News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Residents are being told to take cover. Stay tuned to WLOX news for updates.

