People trapped, buildings damaged from tornado in Moss Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A tornado has been confirmed in Moss Point, and is moving through Jackson County. Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point and surrounding areas are also under a Flash Flood Warning.

At 3:15pm, officials tell WLOX News eight people are trapped inside the M&M Bank on Main Street in downtown Moss Point. There are numerous reports of damaged trees, downed power lines, and damage to homes and commercial buildings in Moss Point.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area so emergency crews can reach those in need. WLOX News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

Insane multiple vortex tornado crossing Pascagoula River in Jackson County. Video by Scott Higginbotham @WLOX #mswx pic.twitter.com/evqfHr2RBT — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) June 19, 2023

Residents are being told to take cover. Stay tuned to WLOX news for updates.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.