Police investigating dead body found in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect concerning a dead body found over the weekend.

Around 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, Picayune police officers responded to an address on Morris Street where they found a dead man who appeared to have been shot.

Detectives have been speaking to people who were near the victim’s residence and are interviewing other people who may have information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.