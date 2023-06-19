WLOX Careers
Police investigating dead body found in Picayune

Around 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, Picayune police officers responded to an address on Morris...
Around 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, Picayune police officers responded to an address on Morris Street where they found a dead man who appeared to have been shot.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect concerning a dead body found over the weekend.

Around 11:39 p.m. on Saturday, Picayune police officers responded to an address on Morris Street where they found a dead man who appeared to have been shot.

Detectives have been speaking to people who were near the victim’s residence and are interviewing other people who may have information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 601-749-5482, the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

