Hot and humid for Juneteenth. A few more storms are possible.

It’s already very warm and muggy this morning! We’re going to be back in the low 90s by the afternoon, and the high humidity will cause the heat index to get above 105 at times. We also have the chance for some more showers and storms today. While rain isn’t a guarantee for everyone, a few storms may have strong wind gusts and large hail. Our best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out this morning.

Tonight will remain warm and humid with temperatures only dropping into the mid 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday brings another chance for scattered showers and storms. Once again, some storms may have gusty winds and large hail. It may not be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a little bit “cooler” with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll have a decent chance for scattered showers and storms through the middle of the week.

