Families celebrate Father’s Day at Bacchus on the Beach

Happy Father’s Day to all dads and father figures!
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Happy Father’s Day to all dads and father figures!

Over at Bacchus on the Beach in Pass Christian, many families celebrated together. Some dads reflected on parenting as their kids have grown.

Not even a man’s best friend gets left out this Father’s Day as a few “dog dads” could be spotted bringing their pups along for a stroll.

“Oh, it’s been an entire life change, and it’s been really, really exciting,” said Jourdan Nicaud, father and Bacchus on the Beach owner. “It means it’s a lot more responsibility I’ve ever had before in my entire life and a lot more love. It’s been great.”

“Ummm . . . I like how adventurous he is and how dangerous he is,” one person said about their father.

“We love the grandchildren that come visit,” said one grandparent. “Yeah, we’ve got good kids. Good kids. He liked it because he had a playmate, you know, to ride four-wheelers and dirt bikes and ride all the time.”

From everyone here at WLOX, we wish all dad figures a Happy Father’s Day.

