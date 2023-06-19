Biloxi wraps up Juneteenth weekend celebration with family picnic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fruitful weekend comes to a close as Biloxi wraps up its Juneteenth weekend celebration with a family day picnic.

“This is more of getting families together and coming out to cook and celebrate the ending of Juneteenth weekend,” said Frank Bridges.

Bridges is the president of Movers and Shakers, which put together three days of activities to unite communities and celebrate this important holiday.

“We want feedback from the community to better help us to better provide that service to their intentions,” said Bridges. “What they want us to do to make the community better.”

The weekend festivities landed on another important holiday, Father’s Day. Bridges is a father of two boys, and he says he tries to teach his sons the same lesson his father taught him at a young age.

“We all get a turn at this thing called life whether it’s good or bad,” said Bridges. “It’s up to you to make the difference.”

He also says it’s important to become that role model for children and not to overburden them.

“We just can’t throw anything at them and demand you can’t do this and that,” said Bridges. “You got to really tone down and meet them at their level.”

The celebration included a proclamation from Mayor Gilich declaring Juneteenth weekend as freedom weekend for Biloxi. Bridges says while he is happy to receive city recognition, he says the goal for the weekend was to remember the freedom that was given to slaves while also continuing the work as a community for a better future.

“I keep going back to service, it’s about the community. We want the feedback from the community. We humbly accept the award but again we want to share this with our community,” said Bridges. “Our ancestors laid the foundation and now it’s time for our generation to strengthen that structure of the foundation and move that torch forward.”

Bridges says the Movers and Shakers organization is planning to make next year’s celebration even bigger.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.