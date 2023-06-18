TrainTastic Museum now open to the public

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - TrainTastic opened its doors to the public and lines stretched outside the building.

The new building has all-new layouts including a tiny version of Highway 90 featuring staples like the Lighthouse and Mississippi Aquarium.

CEO, Cynthis Minton-Walker says it’s a must-see.

“Behind me, you can see this layout that is about our Highway 90 in miniature. They’ve never seen that. Within them there are people that move and do things,” Walker said.

The new museum also has tons of hands-on activities for children including a STEM Center for learning experiences. President Glenn Mueller told WLOX kids can also play inside life-sized trains, use the playground, and even help build a train layout.

“Beyond just the layouts is a STEM room. STEM shop, we have schools sign up for that. There’s a lot of classes going on there. Of course, we have the birthday room. The big climbing structure and outdoor riding trains and the list goes on,” Mueller said.

Nancy Chisesi and her daughter Nancy have a special bond with one of the layouts.

“This layout was built by these people on the plaque at my husband and I’s hobby shop in Orange Grove, Gulfport. I don’t know how many years it took them to complete it. My husband passed away in 2013, so the Muellers bought it whenever I sold the Hobby Shop,” Chisesi said.

Nancy says she has sweet memories of her dad working on this layout, something is happy to share with those who stop by.

“I remember when my daddy would build these little sceneries. I would go to their house and watch him build the scenery for the layout on our dining room table. We still have the glue spots on the table,” Chisesi said.

