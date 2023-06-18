WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people

FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 9 people injured and one person dead, KMOV reports.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings.

The conditions of the injured individuals are unknown.

The deceased victim has not been publicly identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daigles family along with community leaders broke ground on the new steakhouse.
High-end steakhouse slated to open in downtown Wiggins
“When I was a kid, to get a train set under the Christmas tree was just wonderful. And, so, I...
‘World’s largest model railroad museum’ opens in Gulfport
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with George County Sherriff’s Office reported to a house on...
Homemade explosive device kills one in George Co.
Joseph Alonzo Haynes, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty this...
Pass Christian man found guilty in deadly bar shooting
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
College football coach, ex-NFL star Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated

Latest News

FILE - Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles holds a copy of the Aug. 17, 1910, edition of The River Press...
The woman who founded Father’s Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his...
Pope Francis, back to Vatican routine post-surgery, says thanks to shouts of ‘Long live the pope!’
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Original demo tape that landed Prince his first record contract up for auction.
Original Prince demo tape up for auction