WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded

Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023....
Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. A state trooper and a suspect were both killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A state trooper and a suspect were killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said.

Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities found the man shortly before 3 p.m. in Walker Township, about 21 miles (33 km) east of Lewistown. The shooter and a trooper were then killed during the resulting shootout, state police said in a news release.

The name of the trooper and the suspect who died and the name and condition of the wounded trooper were not immediately available.

Officials said Saturday evening there was no threat to the public.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris of the state police were at the hospital where the injured trooper was being treated, state police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Snyder is live at Hana Sushi & Pho at the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive after a...
Fire crews battle overnight blaze at Biloxi restaurant
Gulfport Police say a shooting Thursday afternoon off Dedeaux road was accidental, but they are...
Gulfport Police confirm 4 shootings in less than 12 hours; 1 dead, 3 injured
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with George County Sherriff’s Office reported to a house on...
Homemade explosive device kills one in George Co.
The Daigles family along with community leaders broke ground on the new steakhouse.
High-end steakhouse slated to open in downtown Wiggins
Joseph Alonzo Haynes, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty this...
Pass Christian man found guilty in deadly bar shooting

Latest News

Once it’s complete, the oral history project will be archived at the USM Center for Oral...
Grant awarded for oral history project on Valena C. Jones School
Biloxi continued its Juneteenth weekend celebration in the town green.
Biloxi continues with Juneteenth weekend celebration in Town Green
Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest