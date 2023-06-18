WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle accident

An identity has not been confirmed at this time.
An identity has not been confirmed at this time.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - According to deputy coroner James Prisock, 24-year-old Hunter Guy of Ocean Springs has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say that Guy was traveling eastbound on Highway 90 when a westbound truck turned in front of Guy, causing the crash.

Police were on the scene redirecting traffic through the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot following the accident.

Scene in front of Tractor Supply Co. in Ocean Springs.
Scene in front of Tractor Supply Co. in Ocean Springs.(WLOX)

