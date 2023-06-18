WLOX Careers
Motorcyclist dead following accident in Ocean Springs

An identity has not been confirmed at this time.
An identity has not been confirmed at this time.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputy coroner James Prisock confirms that one person is dead following a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

Officials confirm that the accident took place near Tractor Supply Co. in Ocean Springs on Highway 90. An identity has not been confirmed at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information

