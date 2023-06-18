Motorcyclist dead following accident in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputy coroner James Prisock confirms that one person is dead following a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

Officials confirm that the accident took place near Tractor Supply Co. in Ocean Springs on Highway 90. An identity has not been confirmed at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more information

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.