Man with severe dementia missing from hospital in Hammond

Family members and officials are trying to locate 79-year-old Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed...
Family members and officials are trying to locate 79-year-old Huey Kennedy, who was diagnosed with severe dementia and Alzheimer's and walked away from a behavioral hospital in Hammond on Sat., June 17.(Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The search for a missing 79-year-old man with severe dementia and Alzheimer’s spanned overnight into Father’s Day Sunday (June 18) after he walked away from a hospital in Hammond and has not been seen or heard from since.

The Hammond Police Department says Huey Kennedy left Oceans Behavioral Hospital on Saturday wearing an orange plaid long-sleeve button-down, a yellow undershirt, and black pants.

Kennedy is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing 202 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Police say Kennedy has bruises on both eyes, stitches above his right eyebrow, and stitches on the side of his left eye.

*****Missing Person***** Name: Huey P. Kennedy Race: White Gender: Male Age: 79 Height: 5 ft 7 in Weight: 202...

Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Family members say he walked out of the facility around 6 p.m. and that hospital staffers were the first ones to notify the authorities and Kennedy’s wife.

If you know anything that can help, you’re asked to call police at 985-277-5701.

Family members pleaded for help in social media posts, as well.

“Please watch for him! We are all frantic,” his niece Shirley Smith said. “If he can hitch a ride, he would try to come to Bogalusa.”

My Uncle Huey Kennedy has dementia and was in the Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Hammond, LA. Last night he walked out...

Posted by Shirley Smith on Sunday, June 18, 2023

