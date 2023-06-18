Biloxi continues with Juneteenth weekend celebration in Town Green

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Noah Carney is an 11-year-old artist and author who enjoys drawing comics and pop culture figures.

“I like Michael Jackson, I like Biggie Smalls,” said Carney. “I just like it and every time I see it, it makes me want to act it out and draw them at the same time.”

Noah wrote a book at the age of four as a science project and eventually got it published.

“Once I showed my mom what I did with my science project, and she turned that into a different level and then turned it into a book,” said Carney.

Sakinnah Carney is Noah’s mom and is his number one supporter. Carney says she is proud of her son for not only being a young black entrepreneur but also making his mark in celebrating Juneteenth.

“This is a great opportunity and great exposure for him to understand what entrepreneurship is,” said Carney. “So, for him to come out and sell his artwork and his books is amazing. He is a part of this Juneteenth celebration. He’s displaying his artwork which caters to our culture.”

Carney says it doesn’t matter if the celebration involves live entertainment or even a walk in East Biloxi, Juneteenth should be celebrated in unity as a reminder of what it stands for.

“We should all be able to come together and celebrate each other during this process,” said Carney. “And I believe this needs to be done every Juneteenth.”

Mayor Gilich issued a proclamation declaring June 16-18 as Juneteenth Freedom Weekend for Biloxi.

