WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Biloxi continues with Juneteenth weekend celebration in Town Green

Noah Carney is a young entrepreneur who took part in Biloxi's Juneteenth celebration weekend.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Noah Carney is an 11-year-old artist and author who enjoys drawing comics and pop culture figures.

“I like Michael Jackson, I like Biggie Smalls,” said Carney. “I just like it and every time I see it, it makes me want to act it out and draw them at the same time.”

Noah wrote a book at the age of four as a science project and eventually got it published.

“Once I showed my mom what I did with my science project, and she turned that into a different level and then turned it into a book,” said Carney.

Sakinnah Carney is Noah’s mom and is his number one supporter. Carney says she is proud of her son for not only being a young black entrepreneur but also making his mark in celebrating Juneteenth.

“This is a great opportunity and great exposure for him to understand what entrepreneurship is,” said Carney. “So, for him to come out and sell his artwork and his books is amazing. He is a part of this Juneteenth celebration. He’s displaying his artwork which caters to our culture.”

Carney says it doesn’t matter if the celebration involves live entertainment or even a walk in East Biloxi, Juneteenth should be celebrated in unity as a reminder of what it stands for.

“We should all be able to come together and celebrate each other during this process,” said Carney. “And I believe this needs to be done every Juneteenth.”

Mayor Gilich issued a proclamation declaring June 16-18 as Juneteenth Freedom Weekend for Biloxi.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Snyder is live at Hana Sushi & Pho at the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive after a...
Fire crews battle overnight blaze at Biloxi restaurant
Gulfport Police say a shooting Thursday afternoon off Dedeaux road was accidental, but they are...
Gulfport Police confirm 4 shootings in less than 12 hours; 1 dead, 3 injured
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with George County Sherriff’s Office reported to a house on...
Homemade explosive device kills one in George Co.
The Daigles family along with community leaders broke ground on the new steakhouse.
High-end steakhouse slated to open in downtown Wiggins
Joseph Alonzo Haynes, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty this...
Pass Christian man found guilty in deadly bar shooting

Latest News

Once it’s complete, the oral history project will be archived at the USM Center for Oral...
Grant awarded for oral history project on Valena C. Jones School
Hundreds of people attend the opening day.
TrainTastic Museum now open to the public
1 killed, 1 injured during carjacking in Jackson; 2 suspects wanted
More heat, humidity, and threat for severe storms