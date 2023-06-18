WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Snyder is live at Hana Sushi & Pho at the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive after a...
Fire crews battle overnight blaze at Biloxi restaurant
Gulfport Police say a shooting Thursday afternoon off Dedeaux road was accidental, but they are...
Gulfport Police confirm 4 shootings in less than 12 hours; 1 dead, 3 injured
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with George County Sherriff’s Office reported to a house on...
Homemade explosive device kills one in George Co.
The Daigles family along with community leaders broke ground on the new steakhouse.
High-end steakhouse slated to open in downtown Wiggins
Joseph Alonzo Haynes, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty this...
Pass Christian man found guilty in deadly bar shooting

Latest News

Once it’s complete, the oral history project will be archived at the USM Center for Oral...
Grant awarded for oral history project on Valena C. Jones School
Biloxi continued its Juneteenth weekend celebration in the town green.
Biloxi continues with Juneteenth weekend celebration in Town Green
Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children
Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023....
Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest