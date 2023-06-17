South Mississippi celebrates first day of Juneteenth

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Red, Green, Black, and Gold waives over John Henry Beck Park, kicking off Juneteenth weekend.

Friday, community members in East Biloxi celebrated Juneteenth by coming together for a friendly basketball competition.

“Truly this is a beautiful occasion for us,” said Dr. Kiono Barnes. “Just in any situation where we can get together and celebrate something and have a little bit of competition but at the same time share the love, get out here and eat, sit in the park to enjoy each other.”

Dr. Kiono Barnes is an active community member, and he says Juneteenth should be remembered as the day when many slaves discovered true freedom for the first time.

“They didn’t know they were free, so they still operated as slaves,” said Dr. Barnes. “It’s important to have a day where we celebrate true freedom and get out here to celebrate as a community.”

Dr. Barnes says despite being part of different races, this holiday should be a day for everyone to put aside their differences and truly value each other.

“It means beauty and people. I’m not talking about black people; I’m talking about all people,” said Dr. Barnes. “This is for people. We as a people have to understand we are one race, the human race.”

“We’re always going to have differences but so does the body. Everybody’s not an arm or leg, but together the different pieces make the body. And that way we’re best.”

During the 3rd annual Gulfport City-Wide Juneteenth Celebration, dozens honoring the heritage of the African American community.

“Mainly a banquet that supports outstanding community members,” said Bobby Hudson. “By presenting community awards, as well as presenting scholarships to our oratorical contestants speaking about what Juneteenth means to them.”

Executive Bobby Hudson says this vital moment in history opened a new journey for his ancestors.

“African Americans in the deepest trenches of the South didn’t find out they were free after about three years of the Emancipation Proclamation. It’s a jubilant day for African American descendants because knowing it took three years to find out we were free. That’s definitely something to be jubilant about.”

Hudson encourages people of all races to take part in the festivities and learn the history of Juneteenth.

