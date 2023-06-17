WLOX Careers
Scorching this weekend. Storms are possible, too.

Scorching this weekend. Few storms possible, too.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brace yourself for another incredibly hot and humid day! We’ll quickly warm up into the mid 90s by the afternoon, and the high humidity will cause the heat index to be around 105-110. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the A/C if you’re spending much time outside. Depending on how clusters of showers and storms develop to our north, we may see a few this afternoon and evening. There is the potential for strong winds and large hail in these storms.

It’ll stay warm and muggy tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the mid to upper 70s. Once again, there could be some showers and storms overnight through early Sunday morning if we see more clusters of showers and storms develop north of us. Father’s Day will be very hot and humid again with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be above 105 at times. There will be the potential for a few more strong to severe storms in the afternoon and that night. Storms are not a guarantee, but a few may have gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain.

We’ll keep this pattern going into Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s. If we see any storms, a few may have strong winds and hail.

