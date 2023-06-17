WLOX Careers
Long Beach city leaders aiming to secure funds from FEMA for harbor repairs

Long Beach harbor repairs are needed after Hurricane Zeta left the structure damaged.
Long Beach harbor repairs are needed after Hurricane Zeta left the structure damaged.(Stephanie Poole)
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONG BEACH Miss. (WLOX) - Frustrations are boiling in the city of Long Beach.

City leaders say FEMA is paying $2.3 million dollars to rebuild the Long Beach Harbor and Marina.

It’s about $9.5 million dollars less than what’s needed to actually make the full repairs.

The city filed for 11.5 million in reimbursement—-however, FEMA denied that request, saying its inspectors could not determine whether all of the damage listed by the city was from Hurricane Zeta in 2020 or from a previous storm.

Zeta’s turbulent waves, tidal surge and extreme winds damaged the harbor, bulkhead, and knee-walls.

Mayor Pro-Temp Donald Frazer said the board will vote on whether to appeal FEMA’S decision or make do with the 20% the city asked for.

”I personally feel like the city needs to appeal. We’re out in a position to do what’s right for the taxpayers. The taxpayers on a regular daily pay their everyday taxes to the state and to the government. To have this back and forth and get nowhere when we’ve clearly done everything that they’ve asked and gotten nowhere it’s cry frustrating and you can see that all along the coast,” said Donald Frazer.

The Board of Aldermen will vote June 20. The city has 60 days to appeal. FEMA has to respond in 90 days.

In the meantime, Long Beach is moving forward with making repairs to the outer harbor, shoring up the outer walls that protect the inner harbor.

Frazer said that’s imperative to do before making restoring the inner harbor area.

