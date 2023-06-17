WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a demolition crew this week.(Morgan County (UT) Fire & EMS via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (AP) — An abandoned litter of raccoons discovered at a construction site in northern Utah found new homes earlier this week after a construction crew uncovered the animals below the remnants of a demolished home.

“A big-hearted foreman for the demolition crew working on Morgan Valley Drive came to the fire station asking for help,” the Morgan County Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday. “After his crew knocked down an abandoned home, they heard chirping in the rubble.”

The eight baby raccoons appeared to have no mother. Firefighters cared for them until someone with permits to raise raccoons offered to adopt them.

Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons or coyotes, which frequently roam wild.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
A fatal predawn I-10 crash in Hancock County Wednesday morning killed two brothers from...
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot.
Gulfport Police investigating shooting off Dedeaux Rd.
Johnny Mount is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Biloxi Waffle...
Johnny Mount sentenced to life in prison for killing Biloxi Waffle House waitress
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child

Latest News

FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
Officials say a retired fire captain, Richie Alford, died while rescuing two distressed...
‘True hero’: Retired firefighter dies while saving swimmers caught in rip current
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in crash that killed 15
Severe storms possible