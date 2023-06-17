WLOX Careers
Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT
BOSTON (CNN) - If you ever wanted to visit the iconic coffee shop from “Friends” looks like you’ll soon have the chance.

A real-life Central Perk coffeehouse inspired by “Friends” is opening later this year.

But Central Perk won’t be in New York City like the one Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey frequented -- Central Perk Coffee Company will be opening in Boston.

The new coffee spot is inspired by the legendary sitcom.

Aesthetically it will look like the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.

