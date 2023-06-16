Pass Christian man found guilty in deadly bar shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Joseph Alonzo Haynes, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty this week in the shooting death of Jermaine “Red” Watts, 23, of Gulfport.

For three days, the Pass Christian man stood trial for the May 9, 2021 killing outside Third Base Lounge in Bay St. Louis. It only took jurors about an hour to decide his fate.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the bar’s front parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive on the side of Highway 90.

Eyewitnesses said the victim had been involved in an argument with other patrons regarding a vehicle. During the argument, witnesses testified that Haynes walked up to Watts and fired multiple gunshots into his body. Watts was unarmed at the time.

During cross examination, Haynes admitted to shooting Watts with his 9 mm handgun during the argument, but said he only fired in self-defense.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Staci Turner testified that the victim had four separate gunshot wounds, including a fatal wound that was a gunshot wound to his back.

Lead Det. Dustin Weir testified and explained video evidence from the parking lot near the lounge that showed dozens of patrons who were present at the time of the shooting, but only a few remained on scene to provide assistance after the shooting occurred.

“We are proud of the hard work that was done by law enforcement to ensure justice for the victim and his family,” District Attorney Crosby Parker stated. “This was a difficult case that involved several complex challenges, but it was clear that Jermaine Watts should not have died that night in Bay St. Louis, and we are pleased that the jury agreed with this conclusion.”

Haynes, who has no prior criminal history, now faces up to 20 years in prison for his Manslaughter conviction. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Assistant District Attorneys Chris Daniel and Jeremy Necaise tried the case.

