Owen Miller settling in at MGCCC with Gulf Coast Shootout

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -Former Gulfport and new Gulf Coast men’s coach Owen Miller and company are settling in at Perk as they hosted the Gulf Coast Shootout Thursday.

Eight teams playing two games throughout the day with some coast squads on the hardwood including D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Biloxi, and Gulfport.

Coach Miller says the shootout is a great way to keep the kids competing throughout the summer and helps out with recruiting.

Two months after taking the helm of the Bulldogs men’s team Coach Miller says he’s settling in pretty well.

”We’ve got our staff in place, we have our roster but I think that’s something you’re always working on is your roster,” he said. “We’re getting settled in and looking forward to having our guys here in July for summer school to get our hands on them and work with them and further their education. But it’s been really good so far, I’m still undefeated!”

