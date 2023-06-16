Old baseball diamond becomes field of dreams for local kids
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - What’s your field of dreams? For some local travel ball dads, it’s Todd Migues Field in Biloxi.
“The kids like coming out here and playing while we work,” said Nick Moody, one of several dads who called this field home back in the day.
They’ve adopted the baseball diamond — not necessarily for travel ball, but for kids to be able to come out, get in some at-bats and maybe get a sandlot game going.
“We wanted to do our part and do something to give back to the community, and fix up a field for community access,” said Bubba Hall. “It was in playable condition, but grass had grown over the infield, and we’ve had a lot of support from everyone donating money.”
They tell us the field is unlocked, so the kids can come out anytime to practice, play and get that old-school feel of how baseball used to be for many growing up.
“A lot of us grew up playing at this park and knew what it could be when it started going downhill, so to see it come back to life and the community rally around that, it’s been invigorating,” said Bryan Bourque, who’s also a member of the band “Saint Social.”
The band will be providing entertainment for a kickoff event called the Biloxi All-Star Invitational. The kids will play games. They’ll open the concession stand which has an adjacent flower garden. They’ve also installed a modern batting cage on the grounds.
“There’s not very many places for kids and families to come out and practice and play,” Hall said. “Baseball is a father-son thing, and what better way to celebrate Father’s Day weekend than to re-introduce a baseball field?”
The event gets going with baseball, food, and vendors at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Todd Migues Field. The band “Saint Social” will begin entertaining the crowd at 6 p.m.
