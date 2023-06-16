WLOX Careers
NWS: Tornado with 110mph winds touched down in Warren County

Storm damage in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Storm damage in Vicksburg, Mississippi.(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado producing 110mph winds touched down in Warren County Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The EF1 tornado was 8.5 miles long, ½ mile wide, and lasted 10 minutes near the Warrenton Community.

It began at 4:39 a.m. and ended at 4:49 a.m.

The tornado spawned as intense storms moved across Central Mississippi, leaving thousands without power and killing a man in Canton.

In Warren County, the storm intensified as it moved southeast, snapping and uprooting trees, the NWS reports.

