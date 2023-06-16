Long-term HIV/AIDS survivors share their stories at Gulfport vigil

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The South Mississippi Aids Task Force (SMATF) held a candlelight ceremony Thursday evening in honor of “HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day”, which was last Monday.

The service took place at the Ken Combs Pier off Highway 90 and Courthouse Road in Gulfport.

The purpose of the gathering was to honor the estimated 650,000 people who die from HIV-related illnesses every year and to celebrate the long-term survivors who continue living with the disease every day.

“In July of 1995, I got very sick,” Brett Boyle told WLOX. “I went to the doctor, and they told me to go home and get my life in order. I’d be dead soon.”

When Boyle was diagnosed, he found another doctor through the NO/AIDS Task Force in New Orleans.

“I owe my life to the people over there,” he said.

Nearly 30 years later, Boyle said he is “basically healthy” and living a “normal life” with a loving husband in a beautiful, Biloxi home.

“Because of the new medications, my viral load has been undetectable over the past twenty-something years,” Boyle said.

Everyone attending the ceremony was invited to light a candle for one of three things:

to show support for people who are living with HIV/AIDS to remember someone who has died from HIV/AIDS to recognize people or organizations providing HIV/AIDS support

Diane Burnette, a case worker with SMATF, helped organize the event.

“It’s just amazing how far that we have come since the beginning of this epidemic,” Burnette said.

Her team at SMATF works to educate the public about the prevention and transmission of HIV/AIDS, as well as provide services for those living with it.

“This past year, we’ve had 30,000 new infections, and it’s really startling that one of the big groups is between the ages of 13 and 24,” she said. “That group is growing.”

For long-term survivor Michael Broadway, he said he was kicked out of the Navy decades ago for being gay and began spiraling from there.

“My mom brought me back home around ‘92, and I was very sick,” he said. “I found out on my mom’s birthday, 1995, that I was HIV-positive.”

Broadway visited a Coastal Family Health doctor who prescribed him medication, and six months later, he was “undetectable”.

And he has been for 28 years now.

“If you know somebody that has it or somebody that needs to get tested, make them go get tested because they can survive it now,” Broadway said. “It’s not a death sentence anymore.”

Beginning in July, SMATF will provide free, rapid HIV-testing every Thursday with results available within 15 minutes.

