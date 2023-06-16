WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

LIST: Where to give blood during Media for Red Cross Blood Drive

The Media for Red Cross Blood Drive starts next week, beginning in Ocean Springs and Pass Christian Monday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The American Red Cross is helping to combat the nationwide blood shortage with the 2023 Media for Red Cross Blood Drive, happening the week of June 19-23.

Here’s where you can give blood during the week:

Monday, June 19

  • OCEAN SPRINGS: The Cypress Taphouse (6616 Farm Road), 1-6 p.m.
  • PASS CHRISTIAN: Randolph Senior Center (315 Clark Avenue), 12-6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

  • BILOXI: Edgewater Mall (2600 Beach Boulevard), 12-6 p.m.
  • BAY ST. LOUIS: Central Bible Church at the King’s Kitchen Hall (2005 Longfellow Road), 12-5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

  • BILOXI: Edgewater Mall (2600 Beach Boulevard), 12-6 p.m.
  • BILOXI: MiLB Biloxi Shuckers MERIT Biloxi/Harville Room (150 Reynoir Street), 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

  • PASCAGOULA: Senior Center (1912 Live Oak Avenue), 1-6 p.m.

Friday, June 23

  • D’IBERVILLE: Mandal GMC/BMW- GMC Showroom (11290 Mandal Parkway), 1-6 p.m.

To register for a drive near you, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), using the sponsor code GULFCOAST.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot.
Gulfport Police investigating shooting off Dedeaux Rd.
A fatal predawn I-10 crash in Hancock County Wednesday morning killed two brothers from...
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
Johnny Mount is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Biloxi Waffle...
Johnny Mount sentenced to life in prison for killing Biloxi Waffle House waitress
Bill Snyder is live at Hana Sushi & Pho at the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive after a...
Fire crews battle overnight blaze at Biloxi restaurant

Latest News

The Media for Red Cross Blood Drive starts next week, beginning in Ocean Springs and Pass...
American Red Cross combats blood shortage with Coast drives
Tiffany Murdock has been named Ochsner Health's next system vice president and chief nursing...
Murdock named to Ochsner Health leadership after resigning from Singing River Health
Happening June 19-22: Media for Red Cross Blood Drive
Tiffany Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier...
CEO of Singing River Health System resigns