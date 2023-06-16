LIST: Where to give blood during Media for Red Cross Blood Drive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The American Red Cross is helping to combat the nationwide blood shortage with the 2023 Media for Red Cross Blood Drive, happening the week of June 19-23.

Here’s where you can give blood during the week:

Monday, June 19

OCEAN SPRINGS: The Cypress Taphouse (6616 Farm Road), 1-6 p.m.

PASS CHRISTIAN: Randolph Senior Center (315 Clark Avenue), 12-6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

BILOXI: Edgewater Mall (2600 Beach Boulevard), 12-6 p.m.

BAY ST. LOUIS: Central Bible Church at the King’s Kitchen Hall (2005 Longfellow Road), 12-5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

BILOXI: Edgewater Mall (2600 Beach Boulevard), 12-6 p.m.

BILOXI: MiLB Biloxi Shuckers MERIT Biloxi/Harville Room (150 Reynoir Street), 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

PASCAGOULA: Senior Center (1912 Live Oak Avenue), 1-6 p.m.

Friday, June 23

D’IBERVILLE: Mandal GMC/BMW- GMC Showroom (11290 Mandal Parkway), 1-6 p.m.

To register for a drive near you, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), using the sponsor code GULFCOAST.

