Jackson County Boys & Girls Club celebrates 31st Steak & Steak Dinner

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A delicious steak dinner and the chance to donate to the Jackson County Boys and Girls Club — the 31st annual Steak & Steak Dinner showcases the achievement of the organization over the years.

The infinitary lined with performances from spotlight youth, area guest speakers, and youth of the year Amiyah Rucker.

“It is for the community and all who support the agency. We’re a nonprofit agency so we only profit by what we get from the communities and things that we get,” said Billy Booth, Board President of Jackson County Boys and Girls Club.

Booth is proud of the achievements made by the organization, and so are the kids.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Wren Collengrove.

“Meeting other members, it’ll help me with my career. My scale of how proud I am is like a 10 because everyone is just together all the time at the Boys and Girls Club. We really don’t get to interact with the other Boys and Girls Club except for Moss Point. It’s really fun having other Boys and Girls Clubs together right now,” said Kimora Washington.

A traditional dinner and silent auction serve as the main hub for all fundraising initiatives. Since the 1990′s, the Boys & Girls Club has supported families in need of assistance.

Several students depend on resources to foster daily activities outside their households.

Local groups across Jackson County were also given the opportunity to bid on items during a silent auction.

“It just takes $50 a month to sponsor a child. That child is able to be in a safe environment after school until their parents get them, “said Booth.

The silent auction is set to reach over the $2,000 threshold this year.

