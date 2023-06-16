WLOX Careers
Homemade explosive device kills one in George Co.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with George County Sherriff’s Office reported to a house on...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BEXLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 27-year-old man is dead after suffering from wounds from what officials call a “homemade explosive device.”

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with George County Sherriff’s Office reported to a home on Nicholas Lane in the Bexley community. It was here they found the man dead in his yard with significant wounds from the device.

Further investigation of the area led to the discovery of paraphernalia associated with the making of homemade explosive devices.

The case is currently under investigation by GCSO, MBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Those with information are encouraged to contact GCSO at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

