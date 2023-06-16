Gulfport Police confirm 4 shootings in less than 12 hours; 1 dead, 3 injured

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police say a shooting Thursday afternoon off Dedeaux Road was accidental, but they are investigating three other shootings- one in the same area and one that was fatal.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Gulfport Police, Gulfport Fire and AMR responded to West Angela Circle, just off Dedeaux Road, for reports of a shooting. This shooting, according to police, was accidental. We’re told the victim was taken to a hospital.

Around 7:25 p.m., Gulfport Police say there was a drive-by shooting near the same area, in the 2700 block of George Street.

A residence was struck twice, but no one was injured.

Then, Thursday around 11:48 p.m., Gulfport Police responded to the 1400 block of Jo Ellen Circle in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers were advised there was a birthday party with about 30 people in attendance.

During the party, multiple firearms were discharged. Two victims were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries. A residence was also struck by gunfire.

Next, early Friday morning at 12:40 a.m., Gulfport Police responded to the 1600 block of Rich Avenue in reference to gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Ladarion Deonte Hamilton, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Anyone with any information regarding any of these separate incidents is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also submit an anonymous tip HERE.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.