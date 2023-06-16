Crews battle overnight blaze at Biloxi restaurant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, Biloxi fire officials are cleaning up and investigating after a fire broke out at a Biloxi restaurant.

The fire happened at Hana Sushi & Pho at the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive. Officials say it started between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m.

Fire crews headed to the scene after a passerby reported seeing smoke coming out of the restaurant.

Fire officials are still investigating, but they say the fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen.

No one was injured in the fire. Some smoke damage is visible on the outside of the building, but there’s no heavy structural damage.

