WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Crews battle overnight blaze at Biloxi restaurant

A fire broke out at Hana Sushi & Pho on the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive early Friday morning. Chet Landry has more.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, Biloxi fire officials are cleaning up and investigating after a fire broke out at a Biloxi restaurant.

The fire happened at Hana Sushi & Pho at the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive. Officials say it started between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m.

Fire crews headed to the scene after a passerby reported seeing smoke coming out of the restaurant.

Fire officials are still investigating, but they say the fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen.

No one was injured in the fire. Some smoke damage is visible on the outside of the building, but there’s no heavy structural damage.

Bill Snyder is live at Hana Sushi & Pho at the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive after a fire broke out early Friday morning.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot.
Gulfport Police investigating shooting off Dedeaux Rd.
A fatal predawn I-10 crash in Hancock County Wednesday morning killed two brothers from...
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
Johnny Mount is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Biloxi Waffle...
Johnny Mount sentenced to life in prison for killing Biloxi Waffle House waitress
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child

Latest News

Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
GENERIC LIGHTNING
More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather
Bill Snyder is live at Hana Sushi & Pho at the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive after a...
LIVE: Fire officials respond to Biloxi restaurant after passerby reports smoke
A fire broke out at Hana Sushi & Pho on the corner of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive early...
Crews battle overnight blaze at Biloxi restaurant