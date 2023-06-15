WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a 1970′s law to “protect the best interests of Indian Children.” It is known as the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA.

ICWA was challenged because, when it comes to foster care and adoption of tribal kids, it favors Native American families or tribes in child custody cases.

Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Texas were one of several white foster couples who had petitioned the court, claiming ICWA is a form of racial discrimination. Native Americans said the law protects their way of life.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion, upholding a lower court ruling that the ICWA does not violate several provisions of the Constitution.

President Biden praised the ruling because “it keeps in place a vital protection for tribal sovereignty and Native children.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal predawn I-10 crash in Hancock County Wednesday morning killed two brothers from...
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Johnny Max Mount (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
Several witnesses called in second day of Johnny Mount trial
Tiffany Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier...
CEO of Singing River Health System resigns
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old

Latest News

This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says
Tiffany Murdock has been named Ochsner Health's next system vice president and chief nursing...
Murdock named to Ochsner Health leadership after resigning from Singing River Health
FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of New York's Wollman Rink in...
Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered to pay $475K for misusing public funds on failed White House bid
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers endorse updating COVID vaccines to target latest omicron strain