WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

South Mississippians finding ways to beat the heat

Medical experts said to use sunscreen, umbrellas, shades, and other items to keep yourself protected from the sun.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -South Mississippians finding ways to beat the heat this summer.

Heat rays are casting down on the Gulf Coast, sending the index into record numbers.

The humidity laid a blanket of rising temperatures on Jones Park. However, Diamond Neely said it’s not stopping families from enjoying the sun.

“I just brought them out here to get them out of the house, burn off some energy, and bring them back home for ice cream, popsicles, and stuff like that. It is pretty hot. We brought our water just to be sure. I said, when the water is gone, we’ll go back home. It’s just too hot to be out here without it,” Neely said.

Over at West Side Park, dozens utilized another alternative to beat the heat.

“The splash pad is really nice. It helps get outside and active while still staying somewhat cool. It gets hot really fast and they don’t want to stay out very long whenever it’s the weather like it is,” said Chelsea Pennington.

Parents toted items to keep their little ones cooled off.

“We have a cooler full of water and ice. We go to like Sonic and get a slushy or like Dodges or something like that. I’m grateful for stuff like this especially with it being free,” said Pebbles Tomison.

“Keep prevention from like heat stroke, overheating, getting sick and feeling nauseous. So it helps while you drink your water while you’re at the state fair,” said Tristan Trevanretchen.

Medical experts said to use sunscreen, umbrellas, shades, and other items to keep yourself protected from the sun.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) tells us the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the 2 mile...
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
Gulfport teen recovering from hit and run
Gulfport family still searching for driver in hit-and-run incident
The line has been repaired but the area remains under boil water notice.
Boil water notice impacting businesses, residents in Gulfport
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Investigators are asking for your help tracking down a Moss Point man, Anthony Littroy...
Search on for man suspected of armed robbery “road trip” on Hwy 49

Latest News

Heat builds into the weekend; storm chances remain
Harrison County Library System is seeing more people using online services.
More people using digital services at Harrison County libraries
Tiffany Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier...
CEO of Singing River Health System resigns
The eight-week program for kids ages 5-13 is held at the St. James Parish Family Life Center....
Annual FANS summer camp joins fun and fitness for kids