HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -South Mississippians finding ways to beat the heat this summer.

Heat rays are casting down on the Gulf Coast, sending the index into record numbers.

The humidity laid a blanket of rising temperatures on Jones Park. However, Diamond Neely said it’s not stopping families from enjoying the sun.

“I just brought them out here to get them out of the house, burn off some energy, and bring them back home for ice cream, popsicles, and stuff like that. It is pretty hot. We brought our water just to be sure. I said, when the water is gone, we’ll go back home. It’s just too hot to be out here without it,” Neely said.

Over at West Side Park, dozens utilized another alternative to beat the heat.

“The splash pad is really nice. It helps get outside and active while still staying somewhat cool. It gets hot really fast and they don’t want to stay out very long whenever it’s the weather like it is,” said Chelsea Pennington.

Parents toted items to keep their little ones cooled off.

“We have a cooler full of water and ice. We go to like Sonic and get a slushy or like Dodges or something like that. I’m grateful for stuff like this especially with it being free,” said Pebbles Tomison.

“Keep prevention from like heat stroke, overheating, getting sick and feeling nauseous. So it helps while you drink your water while you’re at the state fair,” said Tristan Trevanretchen.

Medical experts said to use sunscreen, umbrellas, shades, and other items to keep yourself protected from the sun.

