Murdock named to Ochsner Health leadership after resigning from Singing River Health

NEW ORLEANS (WLOX) - One day after resigning as CEO of Singing River Health System, Tiffany Murdock has a new job. Thursday, Ochsner Health announced Murdock as their new system vice president and chief nursing officer (CNO).

In this leadership role, Ochsner says Murdock “will set the strategy and vision for the organization’s nursing practice and lead the organization’s more than 9,000 nurses.”

Murdock joins Ochsner’s leadership team after eight years at Singing River Health System, where she spent the last year serving as the organization’s first female chief executive officer (CEO). Her last day there will be Aug. 11, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tiffany Murdock to lead our talented nursing team and support its critical work across our organization,” shared Mike Hulefeld, president and chief operating officer at Ochsner Health. “The dedication and service of our nurses is vital to our mission and impacts millions of lives each year. Tiffany is a passionate advocate and leader and will further our efforts to create a supportive, inclusive and empowering environment for our nursing colleagues.”

Murdock will work in collaboration with the outgoing Ochsner CNO and system vice president of quality, Tracey Moffatt, as she transitions into her new role. Moffatt, who joined Ochsner’s leadership team in 2015, will continue to advance the nursing profession as an executive advisor at Ochsner and as vice president of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing Board of Directors. Moffatt announced her plans to retire from the chief nursing position last October and will remain an influential driver of Ochsner’s work to invest in professional, educational and career growth opportunities for nurses and healthcare professionals.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Ochsner nursing team and all they have accomplished, especially through the challenges our profession has faced over the past few years,” said Moffatt. “I know Tiffany will be an energizing and persuasive leader who will help make our organization the workplace of choice for nurses from across the region. I’m honored to continue my work supporting workforce initiatives, education and policies that positively impact current and aspiring nurses.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.