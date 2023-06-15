More people using digital services at Harrison County libraries

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Harrison County Library System found that several users are picking up tablets instead of physical books to read.

According to Harrison County Library System Director Sarah Crisler-Ruskey, it only takes a library card to check out books online.

“We found out that a lot of our library patrons who are library users and those who aren’t already users don’t know that we have this offering called Hoopla,” Ruskey said.

The Hoopla app makes it easier for people who are always on a tight schedule or like checking out books from the convivence of their homes.

“You can use it on your desktop, tablet, or your phone and it allows you to check out e-books, audiobooks, comics, music, TV shows and use that wherever you are,” Ruskey said.

Even though there are still some people who haven’t discovered the app, the library system found almost 700 people monthly are opting for digital checkouts.

The system reports around 650-700 new patrons per month are using the service.

Ivan Harris frequently visits the Orange Grove Library. He prefers physical books but thinks the online service is a great resource.

“This library stays packed with people coming here for everything,” Harris said.

According to Harris, the app is one of the resourceful services the library offers.

“They got a lot of resources, like I said. The digital books are a great resource to be able to listen for the people who don’t like to read, but maybe just listen,” Harris said.

The downside to the digital app is that there is a daily cap on checkouts. Ruskey said big fans stay up late to check out items at midnight before the daily cap is reached.

Ruskey said the county gave additional funds last year to help with demand.

To start reading digitally head over to hoopladigital.com, download the app and have your library card ready.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.