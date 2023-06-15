Maintaining home efficiency key to staying cool amid high temperatures

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the halfway point of June hits, it’s no secret that air conditioning is a Mississippian’s best friend during these months. However, if you’re not taking care of your A/C unit, your wallet may be the one feeling the heat.

It all starts with the filter. Professionals suggest changing them about once every other month — or more if you have animals.

“If your filters aren’t changed, all that debris, hair, dust, whatever, will start clogging up the return air, and what that can do is it’ll make the motor draw hard and try to push the air back through the system,” said Eagles A/C Services sales manager Randy Brown. “What it can also do is make the unit freeze up because it’s trying to pull that air in there.”

The same can be said for outside units. If you’re cutting grass, you may want to make sure to turn it off, because those trimmings could clog the filter. If you have one in your attic, don’t forget about that one either.

“Make sure your attics are sealed,” said Brown. “Make sure there is no way for rodents to come in and out because they’ll get in your ductwork. If you have a metal duct, then you have insulation wrapped around it. They love to nest and they’ll tear it apart.”

So . . . what do you do if your A/C goes down?

“Get some fans sitting nearby you, get some cool cloths to put on you,” said American Medical Response operations supervisor James Carver. “That’s the best way to keep cool.”

Carver also says to keep elderly friends and family in mind.

“The elderly folks, they have a limited income, so they don’t want to raise up their electricity bills, so they don’t keep their A/C turned on a lot and they can become overtaken with the heat,” he said. “Call them and just remind them to drink plenty of water, stop by there a couple times a day if at all possible.”

Mississippi Power experts also suggest saving your laundry, dish-washing and cooking for evenings as well as securing any window or door gaps with weather stripping from from a local hardware store to keep the cold in and the heat out.

