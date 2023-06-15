LIST: Juneteenth events happening across the Coast this weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Juneteenth: A day marked to commemorate the freeing of the last U.S. slaves in Galveston, Texas in 1865.

The weekend before Monday, June 19, communities across South Mississippi will celebrate as the holiday is federally recognized for the third year.

Here’s when and where to catch Juneteenth celebrations happening across the Coast.

Friday, June 16

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, hosted by the Biloxi Movers & Shakers Social Club Basketball Court at John Henry Beck Park in Biloxi (671 Division Street) Tip off at 5 p.m. Ages 14-18 Cash prizes for first and second place teams Register at 228-365-5714

Black Excellence Celebration Isiah Fredericks Community Center in Gulfport (3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) 6:19 p.m. Semi-formal attire Includes 3rd Annual Mary Spinks-Thigpen Oratorical Contest providing K-12 scholarships and 3rd Annual Jamii/Community Awards presentation

Tribute to Donna Summer featuring Anais St. John 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis (303 Union Street) Starts at 7 p.m. Food from Big Boyz BBQ (winner of the Hogs for a Cause 2023 event in ribs) Tickets are $20 in advance HERE



Saturday, June 17

Unity Walk/Run , hosted by the Biloxi Movers & Shakers Social Club John Henry Beck Park in Biloxi (671 Division Street) Registration at 7:30 a.m., Walk/Run begins at 9 a.m. Route: John Henry Beck Park to O’Riley Park and back

Juneteenth in the Pass “If Not You, Then Who” Brunch J.W. Randolph Center in Pass Christian (315 Clark Avenue) 10 a.m. Brunch will honor five community activists, with keynote speaker Mr. Leon Roberts Tickets are $35 per person Juneteenth Celebration Event will move outside the center at noon for a free community celebration Entertainment by DJ Mixx Maestro Food and craft vendors on site Celebration ends at 5 p.m.

Pearl River County Juneteenth Celebration JP Johnson Park in Picayune (415 Rosa Street) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Music, vendors and fun

Juneteenth Celebration Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Waveland (Herlihy Street) Noon

3rd Annual Gulfport City-Wide Juneteenth Freedom Festival Isiah Fredricks Community Center & Ball Fields in Gulfport (3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) Begins at 12:19 p.m. Majorette and dance showcase, kids activities, classic and custom car expo, cultural education, live choirs and local talent, food and craft vendors, live cooking demo and tasting

10-hour Dance Marathon 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis (303 Union Street) Starts at 1 p.m. Features four DJs that move from back in the day, R&B and Motown, Disco and Funk to a modern day dance club Food by Beachside Prizes for best dressed, dance, and time on the dance floor Buy tickets for $15 each HERE

Juneteenth Celebration Biloxi Town Green 3-9 p.m. Vendors, food, and entertainment, with Unfazed Band playing 7-9 p.m.



Sunday, June 18

Family Day Picnic , hosted by the Biloxi Movers & Shakers Social Club John Henry Beck Park in Biloxi (671 Division Street) 1-5 p.m.

Tomar & the FCs FREE Show The Tin Shed at 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis (303 Union Street) 7-9 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket Food by Beachside RSVP for FREE here



Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.