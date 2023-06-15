WLOX Careers
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police arrested and charged a man for the Saturday night hit-and-run that sent a 13-year-old girl to the hospital.

Harrell is being charged with hit and run causing bodily injury. He is on his way to the Harrison County Jail, with his bail set at $150,000.

Teshawna Taylor was hit by a dark blue sedan while crossing Dedeaux Road from the Dollar General store Saturday night around 8 p.m.

Taylor was left with a brain injury and a broken leg and hip. As of Tuesday, she remained in critical condition.

Police searched for the suspect throughout the week, releasing images of the car and an image of the alleged suspect from a security camera.

Once the suspect was arrested, Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper commented on the case.

“First of all, our thoughts and prayers go out to Teshawna Taylor’s family in this tragic case, but today we were able to bring someone to justice,” Chief Cooper told WLOX.

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast