Gulfport Police investigating shooting off Dedeaux Rd.

Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot.
Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are actively investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Gulfport Police, Gulfport Fire Department, and AMR responded to West Angela Circle, off Dedeaux Road, just before 2 p.m.

Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot.

Details are limited at this time. WLOX has a reporter on scene working to bring you more information.

