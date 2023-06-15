Gulfport Police investigating shooting off Dedeaux Rd.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are actively investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Gulfport Police, Gulfport Fire Department, and AMR responded to West Angela Circle, off Dedeaux Road, just before 2 p.m.

Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot.

Details are limited at this time. WLOX has a reporter on scene working to bring you more information.

