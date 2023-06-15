Family suing Gulfport apartments for fire that killed two children

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On January 25, a fire broke out at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport, sending six to the hospital and leaving two children dead.

Over six months later, the family is suing the apartment complex.

After an investigation of the fire concluded that all four smoke detectors inside the home did not have working batteries, parents Shanquetta Smith and Keiarius Aubrey are filing a lawsuit against the complex as well as Envolve Community Management, LLC based out of Montgomery, Ala.

The filing, submitted on June 4, reads:

The incident was a direct result of the Defendant’s collective negligence, including, but not limited to, failure to keep the property in a safe condition for use by the Plaintiffs, failure to warn the Plaintiffs of the hazardous and unsafe condition, failure to properly maintain the facilities in good working order, to adequately train their employees and/or agents in safety procedures, failure to supervise their employees and/or agents, and failure to ensure that the subject smoke detectors complied with local and national building codes.

WLOX is reaching out for comment from representatives of the family. This story will be updated as we hear more.

