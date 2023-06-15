WLOX Careers
Family suing Gulfport apartments for fire that killed two children

William Bell neighbors check their smoke detectors after deadly fire.
William Bell neighbors check their smoke detectors after deadly fire.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On January 25, a fire broke out at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport, sending six to the hospital and leaving two children dead.

Over six months later, the family is suing the apartment complex.

After an investigation of the fire concluded that all four smoke detectors inside the home did not have working batteries, parents Shanquetta Smith and Keiarius Aubrey are filing a lawsuit against the complex as well as Envolve Community Management, LLC based out of Montgomery, Ala.

The filing, submitted on June 4, reads:

WLOX is reaching out for comment from representatives of the family. This story will be updated as we hear more.

