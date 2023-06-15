WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Family pleads with public to help find missing Mississippi man

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRING, Miss. (WMC) - A family is issuing a desperate plea to find their loved one who disappeared for five months.

The last time anyone saw Demarcus Wells was in January in Holly Springs and the family has never stopped looking.

June 15 marks 5 months since anyone has heard from 36-year-old Demarcus Wells. His family told Action News 5 that it’s not like him to just disappear.

There were Lots of emotions during a press conference as Demarcus Wells’ niece reflects on the time she has missed with her uncle.

“He had a soft side to him. He wasn’t always hard. The Boochie (Demarcus) we know was kindhearted and he was selfless.

Demarcus’ oldest sister, Chaquita Wells, said she hasn’t physically seen her brother since December of 2022 but they would always talk on the phone.

“He didn’t just disappear off the face of the earth like that it just ain’t no way. I can’t even think of where he might be,” Chaquita.

“We want to keep all positive hopes for the family,” said Detective T. Walker with the Holly Springs Police Department.

The Holly Springs Police Department said Demarcus disappeared between January 13 and 15of 2023. On January 13th, Wells was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a head injury and released.

Police searched this area known as the Chatham heights or the Greenbriar area. The family conducted their own search and found evidence.

“On the 16th, I thought maybe he had fallen in a ditch and had a seizure because he has seizures. [My girls and I] walked that road, Greenbriar, from where his boss stayed all the way down to Tony’s store. The only thing we found was one of his tennis shoes,” said Chaquita.

Detective T. Walker says they can’t say if foul play is involved.

“It’s an active investigation and anything is possible at this point especially when it comes to a missing person. We have to take everything into consideration, and we are going to work on this investigation like any other investigation.

If you know the whereabouts of Demarcus or have any leads in the case call the Holly Springs Police Department at (662) 252-2122.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal predawn I-10 crash in Hancock County Wednesday morning killed two brothers from...
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Johnny Max Mount (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
Several witnesses called in second day of Johnny Mount trial
Tiffany Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier...
CEO of Singing River Health System resigns
Main Street LLC and Tall Architects are looking to redevelop the old water building on Main...
Main Street LLC to use old Biloxi water department building for redevelopment

Latest News

Here’s when and where to catch Juneteenth celebrations happening across the Coast.
LIST: Juneteenth events happening across the Coast this weekend
A fatal predawn I-10 crash in Hancock County Wednesday morning killed two brothers from...
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Tiffany Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier...
CEO of Singing River Health System resigns
Tiffany Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier...
CEO of Singing River Health System resigns