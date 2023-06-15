WLOX Careers
DeSoto Co. authorities search for grave robbers who looted ancient Native American burial ground

By Kelli Cook
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is patrolling an ancient Native American burial ground at Arkabutla Lake for grave robbers.

”The problem is we have treasure hunters who think they are entitled to these artifacts and they are not. These are on federally protected lands,” said Robert Long, curator of the DeSoto County Museum and chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission.

DeSoto County is home to a rich Native American history. Dating back hundreds of years, the Chickasaw Nation once inhabited these lands, but a recent draining of Arkabutla Lake unearthed a new piece of this county’s history.

Long says he got a call early Thursday morning of possible so-called “treasure hunters” invading the historical site.

“Multiple people have told us there were swarms of a hundred four-wheelers or more as early as 3 the morning with searchlights, taking whatever they could find,” said Long.

A forensic examination will need to be conducted to know what was taken.

”This is very serious. People need to realize and take this seriously, this is not a hobby. This is something that is to be respected,” said Long.

Taking artifacts from a federally protected land could lead to a $10,000 fine and up to a year behind bars on the first offense, according to the USDA.

”What we have to realize is there were whole civilizations here long before we came to these lands. Civilizations that were elaborate, had customs, had practices that differ from our own, so some people discount them,” said Long.

If you did take something from the burial site, you are asked to take it to the DeSoto County Museum.

Officials will be sure to get them back to the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma.

The Army Corps of Engineers will likely conduct its own investigation.

