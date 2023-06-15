CTA’s “Try Transit Day” rolls across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All aboard the CTA buses with Try Transit Day. On Thursday, the Coast Transit Authority offered free rides on all of their vehicles.

We decided to hop on board the Casino Hopper. We ran into some visitors from Georgia, who are touring the local casinos.

“This is our first time on the Hopper,” said Debbie Cason, “And I’m excited about it. I think it’s great because a lot of us are in the silver-haired set and don’t want to get out and drive in odd cities. I think it’s great.”

They were enjoying the casino-hopping experience and also liked the fact that the ride was free.

“It’s definitely affordable. We used the same transit yesterday, and everything was great. The driver was great. it was a nice experience,” said Dan Valeron.

Free rides aside, CTA hopes Try Transit Day will not only keep Coast visitors riding the Casino Hopper, but locals will also want to park and ride to work or play.

