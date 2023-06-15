WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

CEO of Singing River Health System resigns

Tiffany Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier...
Tiffany Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier that year.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System announced the resignation of Tiffany Murdock. The decision, made by Murdock, comes after eight years of dedicated service to the health system and its employees.

“The Board of Trustees would like to thank Tiffany for her dedication, visionary leadership, and unparalleled commitment to the organization,” said Board President Erich Nichols. “Under her guidance, we have witnessed remarkable achievements and tremendous growth, setting new standards of excellence within our industry. Her approachability, humility, and genuine care for the team made her not just a CEO but a mentor and friend to many within the organization. We wish Tiffany the very best in her future endeavors.”

During this transition period, Murdock will work with Chief Operating Officer Laurin St. Pe, who has been appointed interim CEO upon Murdock’s departure. St. Pe will continue to serve as COO during this time. St. Pe has been with Singing River since 1999 and has played an integral part in operating the health system, demonstrating strong leadership skills, strategic acumen, and a deep understanding of healthcare.

“We have full confidence in Laurin’s ability to lead us through this transition period and maintain the positive momentum that has been built,” Nichols said. “The Board of Trustees will work closely with Tiffany, Laurin, and the Executive Team to ensure the continuity of our operations, maintain our strategic focus, and uphold the values that define us as an organization.”

Murdock was announced as CEO in June of 2022 following Lee Bond’s resignation earlier that year. Her last day will be Aug. 11, 2023.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) tells us the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the 2 mile...
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
Gulfport teen recovering from hit and run
Gulfport family still searching for driver in hit-and-run incident
The line has been repaired but the area remains under boil water notice.
Boil water notice impacting businesses, residents in Gulfport
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Investigators are asking for your help tracking down a Moss Point man, Anthony Littroy...
Search on for man suspected of armed robbery “road trip” on Hwy 49

Latest News

The eight-week program for kids ages 5-13 is held at the St. James Parish Family Life Center....
Annual FANS summer camp joins fun and fitness for kids
Youth Challenge Academy helps teens succeed in tough times
Truck driving brothers identified as victims in I-10 crash
The eight-week program for kids ages 5-13 is held at the St. James Parish Family Life Center....
200 local kids gather for annual FANS summer camp